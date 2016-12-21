Company Expansion in NC
There's some good news concerning jobs in the state. Governor Pat McCrory, North Carolina Commerce Secretary John E. Skvarla, III, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) announced this week that GKN Driveline, a United Kingdom Company, will expand operations at its four North Carolina facilities in Alamance, Catawba, Lee and Person counties. The GKN, a global leader in the automotive industry, plans to add a total of 302 jobs and invest at least $179 million in the state over the next five years.
