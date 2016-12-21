Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Dec212016

Company Expansion in NC

DateWednesday, December 21, 2016 at 7:59AM

There's some good news concerning jobs in the state. Governor Pat McCrory, North Carolina Commerce Secretary John E. Skvarla, III, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) announced this week that GKN Driveline, a United Kingdom Company, will expand operations at its four North Carolina facilities in Alamance, Catawba, Lee and Person counties. The GKN, a global leader in the automotive industry, plans to add a total of 302 jobs and invest at least $179 million in the state over the next five years.

