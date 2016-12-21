Gov Speaks on House Bill 17
Governor Pat McCrory released the following statement on House Bill 17: "Last week, I was extremely proud of our bipartisan effort to enact much needed relief to help our citizens recovering from Hurricane Matthew." During the past week as the legislature called themselves back into session, Governor McCrory explained that he actively worked to protect the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of government. He cited as examples: discouraging proposed legislation moving major departments including Information Technology and Commerce outside of the governor’s authority. McCrory said he also successfully worked to deter any efforts to expand the composition of our Supreme Court. McCrory said House Bill 17: "... enhances state employee policies and transfers school safety programs to the education department." McCrory also said he disagreed with the part of the bill that is requiring confirmation of cabinet secretaries. The Governor stated "This is wrong and short-sighted and needs to be resolved through the leadership skills of the governor-elect working with the legislature beginning in January. "
