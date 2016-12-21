Subscribe to our Content

ID Theft in Wilkes

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

ID Theft continues to plague the country and local Wilkes residents.  In a recent report to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, a North Wilkesboro woman reported that $1500 dollars was removed from her bank account through purchases online.  No suspects were listed with the report.  According to the Federal Trade Commission--Identity theft happens when someone uses your banking information, Social Security number or other personal information to open new accounts, make purchases, remove money from your bank account or get a tax refund. Most people who experience identity theft must take several steps to recover. IdentityTheft.gov is the federal government’s one-stop resource to help you report and recover from identity theft. If you believe that someone is using your personal information, contact local police or sheriff's office and visit IdentityTheft.gov.

