Thursday
Dec222016

ASU Gets Grant

DateThursday, December 22, 2016 at 9:31AM

Our neighbor up the mountain, App State, will be getting a grant. The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative recently awarded $1 million in grants for 13 research projects to boost bioenergy opportunities and production in the state.  One of the 13 grant winners was ASU. A grant for $97,231 is awarded to Appalachian State University’s Department of Sustainable Technology. This project builds on previously funded work that developed methods of heating greenhouses with biomass. 

