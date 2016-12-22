ASU Gets Grant
Our neighbor up the mountain, App State, will be getting a grant. The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative recently awarded $1 million in grants for 13 research projects to boost bioenergy opportunities and production in the state. One of the 13 grant winners was ASU. A grant for $97,231 is awarded to Appalachian State University’s Department of Sustainable Technology. This project builds on previously funded work that developed methods of heating greenhouses with biomass.
Reader Comments