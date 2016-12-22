Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Dec222016

Grants Available for Wilkes Youth

DateThursday, December 22, 2016 at 9:34AM

Grants up to $2,000 Available for Youth Projects in Wilkes County--Proposals that have a positive impact on youth in Wilkes County are now being accepted by T3LC, the youth grant making board of the Wilkes County Schools. Project requests that focus on alcohol/tobacco/drug abuse, home/family relationships, racism, teen pregnancy, or poverty life receive special consideration. Those in grades Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade can apply. In addition 501(c) (3) nonprofit organizations, governmental entities, schools and churches are eligible to apply. There is a total of $7,500 available, with awards ranging from a minimum of $100 to $2,000. Grant funds are made possible through an anonymous donor and from the youth on the T3LC board. The deadline to apply is January 12, 2017.  Applications at www.wilkescountyschools.org  or by calling 336-651-7029.

