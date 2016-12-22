Subscribe to our Content

Dec222016

Two Vehicles at One Location Robbed

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Two vehicles were entered at the same location and items were stolen.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office received the report from a Hays victim this week.  Sometime during the early morning hours a thief or thieves entered two unlocked cars at a home on Traphill Road.  Stolen property included a sound bar, drone, cassette to digital converter, bag of change, Nike bookbag, some DVD's and a Bible.  Stolen property is valued at $530.  That investigation is ongoing.

