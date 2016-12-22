Two Vehicles at One Location Robbed
Two vehicles were entered at the same location and items were stolen. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office received the report from a Hays victim this week. Sometime during the early morning hours a thief or thieves entered two unlocked cars at a home on Traphill Road. Stolen property included a sound bar, drone, cassette to digital converter, bag of change, Nike bookbag, some DVD's and a Bible. Stolen property is valued at $530. That investigation is ongoing.
