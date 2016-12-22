Watauga County Hunger Coalition
The Hunger and Health Coalition (Watauga County) recently received a grant as part of Carolina Farm Credit’s Corporate Mission Fund. The grant funds will be used to purchase locally grown vegetables, eggs, and other foods. The hope of the project is to provide lower income families in Watauga County with healthier food options. For the second year, Carolina Farm Credit distributed grants from its Corporate Mission Fund. $144,000 was awarded to 27 local organizations and 8 college students in 2016, an increase from the $100,000 awarded in 2015.
