HB2 Update and Gov Response
A Special Session in the NC State Assembly was called to consider repealing the so-called bathroom bill or HB2. The repeal did not pass. Governor Pat McCrory issued the following statement: "... This was at least the third time that pressure from the left sabotaged bipartisan good faith agreements for political purposes." The Governor reiterated what he has said in the past that: "... the balance between privacy and equality is not just a North Carolina issue, it is a national issue that will be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court in the near future." Governor McCrory stated that he believed North Carolina will continue to be one of the nation's leaders in job growth, education, quality of life and equality for all of our citizens.
