Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Small Children Christmas Safety | Main | NC Officer Involved Shooting Death »
Friday
Dec232016

HB2 Update and Gov Response

DateFriday, December 23, 2016 at 11:25AM

A Special Session in the NC State Assembly was called to consider repealing the so-called bathroom bill or HB2.  The repeal did not pass.  Governor Pat McCrory issued the following statement:  "... This was at least the third time that pressure from the left sabotaged bipartisan good faith agreements for political purposes."  The Governor reiterated what he has said in the past that:  "... the balance between privacy and equality is not just a North Carolina issue, it is a national issue that will be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court in the near future."  Governor McCrory stated that he believed North Carolina will continue to be one of the nation's leaders in job growth, education, quality of life and equality for all of our citizens.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.