Multiple Thefts from Vehicles
The reports of thefts from vehicles continue to come in to the Sheriff's Office. Two residents on Sedgefield Circle reported thefts. The first went out to their car to leave for work and saw the garage door open. A car on one of her vehicle was also open. Both vehicles in the garage were entered by thieves and two guns, both Sig 380 pistols, were stolen. Stolen property is valued at $1200. In the second report, the victim found the doors to their Jeep open. A Michael Kors pocketbook, Coach wallet, and some cash were stolen. Stolen property was valued over $700. On Fairview Lane in Wilkesboro two cars were entered at the victim's residence. Some cash and a sliver coach pocketbook were taken. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating.
