NC Officer Involved Shooting Death
On Monday, December 19, 2016, the State Bureau of Investigation initiated an officer involved shooting investigation in Caldwell County. At approximately 1:00 a.m. deputies responded to the home of Roy Lee Minton, W/M/DOB: 9/13/1964. Deputies encountered Minton who was armed with a pistol. As a result of an armed confrontation, Minton was fatally wounded by a Caldwell Deputy. After the shooting, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office requested the NCSBI to investigate the incident. The NCSBI is conducting an independent investigation and will provide the criminal investigative report to the District Attorney when complete.
