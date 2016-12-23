Small Children Christmas Safety
It’s beginning to look a lot like the time of year to child-proof homes for the holidays,” said Michael Mitchell, M.D., pediatric emergency medicine physician at Brenner Children’s Hospital. Lithium batteries, known as button batteries, found in small animated toys, decorations, greeting cards, jewelry and flameless candles can have serious intestinal and esophageal complications – including death – if children swallow one of these. Christmas tree ornaments also pose a threat to young children and should be placed higher than the child’s reach. Ornaments can be swallowed by a child and present a choking risk. For a safe holiday season, Mitchell and the American Academy of Pediatrics advise: Clean up carefully after wrapping gifts; Don’t allow children access to bubble lights as they can be poisonous if swallowed; and keep holly berries, mistletoe, poinsettias and Jerusalem cherry plants away from children due to potential poisoning risks.
