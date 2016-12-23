Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Dec232016

Wilkes County Final Audit Report

Friday, December 23, 2016

The Wilkes County Commissioners met this week for a regular meeting.  On the agenda was the Final Audit Report from Joseph Haney, a CPA with Martin Starnes & Associates.  Highlights of the audit showed that the property tax collection rate and thus the collections increased.  And even though expenditures increased, the General Fund also increased.  The three biggest expenditures were Human Services, Education, and Public Safety.  Haney told Commissioners the Audit received an Unmodified or Clean Opinion.  The county audit was submitted and approved by the LGC or Local Government Commission.

