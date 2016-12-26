Blue Ridge Parkway: Treated Wood or Not
Blue Ridge Parkway officials are seeking public comment regarding a proposed policy to allow only heat-treated firewood that is bundled and bearing a seal from USDA for use in Parkway camping and picnic areas. A variety of destructive pests lay eggs or stowaway in firewood and are unknowingly being introduced to the Parkway through untreated firewood. New infestations are threatening southern Appalachian forests with widespread tree mortality that could devastate wildlife habitat, park biodiversity, and scenic views. Once finalized, this proposed policy change is planned to take effect as the Parkway reopens its facilities for the 2017 visitor season. If you would like to comment on the proposed change allowing only the use of heat-treated wood for fires in Parkway campgrounds and picnic areas, go to: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/blri-heattreatedwood through January 7, 2017.
Reader Comments