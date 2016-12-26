Subscribe to our Content

Low Energy Assistance

DateMonday, December 26, 2016 at 10:39AM

Low Income Energy Assistance is available through the Wilkes DSS. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for the state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Households with someone aged 60 or older or with an individual receiving disability benefits are eligible to apply for assistance from Dec. 1 - 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 - March 31, 2017, or until funds are exhausted. The energy assistance program is a federally-funded and provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company to help eligible households pay their heating bills. For more information, Wilkes Department of Social Services.

