More Thefts from Vehicles in Wilkes

The reports of thefts from vehicles continue to come in to the Sheriff's Office. A North Wilkesboro victim found a trail of their belongings left by the thief. The victim found her unlocked car had been gone through while parked outside her home. Her pocketbook was the only thing taken. Apparently the thief was on foot as a trail of receipts and other things from her pocketbook were left behind and down the driveway and side of the road. Stolen property was valued at 100 dollars. Two vehicles on Clearwater Drive in Wilkesboro were entered during the overnight hours. Some cash from a wallet and an iPhone were taken from the first victim. A Motorola hand radio valued at 300 dollars was stolen from the second resident. While deputies were checking neighborhoods where thefts from vehicles had occurred, they spoke with a resident on Ancient Oaks Drive. She didn't know she was a victim until she checked her car and found that two wallets and a debit card were missing. There is no word on suspects in either report; the Wilkes Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.