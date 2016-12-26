Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Dec262016

Wilkes Death Over Christmas

DateMonday, December 26, 2016 at 10:50AM

A woman died in a car crash in Wilkes during Christmas.  The wreck happened on Mulberry Creek Road in Hays Saturday night.  According to the report, a van went off the road, down anembankment and struck a tree.  The driver had only minor injuries, but the female passenger died at the scene.  Names were not released initially with the report.  Rescue workers gathered the Christmas gifts retrieved from the van and gave them to family members.  No word on charges or the cause of the wreck; the investigation is still underway. 

