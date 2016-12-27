Christmas Cheer Delivered in North Wilkesboro
The Town of North Wilkesboro delivered Christmas Cheer boxes on Friday, December 23rd. The Town of North Wilkesboro has sponsored the Christmas Cheer Project for families within the Town for many years. Names of elderly and needy families who live in the North Wilkesboro city limits are collected in the Clerk’s Office by referrals and telephone calls. Contributions for this project are received from businesses and private citizens. The total donations received for the 2016 Christmas Cheer Project was $7,750. The Town of North Wilkesboro wishes to thank all those who gave to make this year's Project a success.
