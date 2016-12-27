Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Dec272016

Merlefest Info for Next Year

DateTuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:50AM

MerleFest, slated for April 27-30, 2017, has announced some artists for the 2017 lineup.  MerleFest 2017 will be the 30th annual homecoming where musicians and music fans return to Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Many artists who have graced the stages over the past three decades plan to return for the celebration! MerleFest has already announced over 75 artists. The rest of the packed lineup for MerleFest 2017 will roll out over the next few months. The developing lineup is viewable at MerleFest.org/lineup.  Also, tickets for MerleFest 2017 are on sale now at MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857

