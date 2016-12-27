Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Dec272016

WCC Late Registration

DateTuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:50AM

Wilkes Community College late registration for spring 2017 semester will be held one week from today, Tuesday, January 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Spring semester begins Thursday, January 5. Wilkes Community College has four divisions that offer an array of degree, certificate and diploma programs: Arts and Sciences; Health Sciences; Applied Career Technologies; and Business and Public Service Technologies. Information about all programs and the spring curriculum schedule is available at www.wilkescc.edu. For more information, call Wilkes Campus at 336-838-6135.

