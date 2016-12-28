Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Dec282016

State Health News

DateWednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:54AM

State health officials encourage North Carolinians to take health and safety precautions during the winter months. In 2015, one person died from unintentional, non-fire related carbon monoxide poisoning in North Carolina. More than 218 people required emergency department care. To protect yourself and your family from carbon monoxide poisoning:  Never use a gas-powered generator or other fuel-burning appliances indoors or in your garage and Install a carbon monoxide alarms near bedrooms in the home.  Also, in the 2015-16 flu season, there were 59 flu-associated deaths. This is a reminder that flu can be a serious illness. State health officials encourage flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older.

