Thefts from and of a Car
Some people reported thefts from vehicles and at least one reported the theft of a vehicle. A Southridge Run Lane resident called the Sheriff’s Office concerning the theft of 3 Visa gift cards with total value of 125 dollars from their vehicle. From Edgewood Road, a property owner said a Glock 9mm handgn and a ladies watch were stolen from their car during the overnight hours while parked outside their home. A Hays victim reported a pocketbook with several credit cards and a Yeti cup were stolen from their vehicle. And finally, a Boomer car owner reported the theft of his 2004 red Ford Mustang. The car, which did not have a license tag, was stolen from the victim’s driveway while he was away from home.
