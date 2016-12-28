Subscribe to our Content

Thefts from and of a Car

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Some people reported thefts from vehicles and at least one reported the theft of a vehicle.  A Southridge Run Lane resident called the Sheriff’s Office concerning the theft of 3 Visa gift cards with total value of 125 dollars from their vehicle.  From Edgewood Road, a property owner said a Glock 9mm handgn and a ladies watch were stolen from their car during the overnight hours while parked outside their home. A Hays victim reported a pocketbook with several credit cards and a Yeti cup were stolen from their vehicle.  And finally, a Boomer car owner reported the theft of his 2004 red Ford Mustang.  The car, which did not have a license tag, was stolen from the victim’s driveway while he was away from home. 

