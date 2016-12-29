NC Sen Tillis on NC Sterilization
From a news release last week, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) says he has continued to work to bring justice to the victims of North Carolina’s state-run eugenics and sterilization program. Senator Tillis has also attempted to raise the public’s awareness of a dark and shameful chapter in America’s history, calling on other states to join North Carolina in creating their own compensation programs for living eugenics victims. From the 1920s to the 1970s, more than 60,000 Americans in 33 states were sterilized. North Carolina had one of the most aggressive eugenics programs in the nation, sterilizing more than 7,600 North Carolinians against their will. The state government targeted specific groups for sterilization, including unmarried women, African-Americans, and children from poor families.
