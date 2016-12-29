NC Trooper Involved Shooting
On Tuesday, December 27th at approximately 3:10 p.m., a member of the State Highway Patrol stopped a Honda passenger vehicle for a traffic violation in Gastonia. Preliminary information reveals during the stop, the Trooper learned the driver was on probation and had outstanding warrants. As the Trooper attempted to arrest him, the driver assaulted the Trooper with his vehicle, causing the Trooper to fire his weapon. “This incident again reminds us of the dangers our Troopers face every day while trying to keep us safe,” said Colonel Bill Grey, commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The driver was injured but did not die. At the request of the Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the shooting investigation. The Trooper has been placed on administrative leave.
