Thursday
Dec292016

Taking $400 in Merchandise

Thursday, December 29, 2016

The woman was stopped after taking over 400 dollars in merchandise from the store.  Wilkesboro Police were called concerning a shoplifter being detained at Kohl's.  Store personnel that the woman was seen entering the fitting room with several cosmetics and a handbag.  She left the fitting room with the cosmetics inside the bag and attempted to leave the store without paying.  Some drug paraphernalia was also found on the woman.  Kali Holland was arrested for misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.  

