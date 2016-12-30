Subscribe to our Content

Company Expansion in NC

Governor Pat McCrory, N.C. Commerce Secretary John E. Skvarla, III, and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. this week announced that Kaco USA Inc. will expand its production facility in Lincoln County. The company will hire an additional 100 workers over the coming three years as it invests nearly $8.4 million there.  “Kaco USA’s expansion in North Carolina is more evidence that our state is a top global destination for automotive suppliers,” said Governor McCrory. Kaco USA’s expansion in North Carolina was made possible in part by a performance-based grant of up to $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance in support of local governments in creating jobs

