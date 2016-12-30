Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Dec302016

Death Investigation in Wilkes

Friday, December 30, 2016

Wilkesboro Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old black male.  Police were called to Mt View Apartments for a well-being check Wednesday morning.  They found the deceased male inside the apartment.  Neighbors were questioned and evidence was collected at the scene.  There were no signs of forced entry into the house.  The Medical Examiner could not determine a cause of death and an autopsy was ordered.  The man lived alone.  Police are currently trying to contact family members, and the death investigation is continuing.

