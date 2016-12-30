Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Death Investigation in Wilkes | Main | Samaritan's Kitchen Update »
Friday
Dec302016

Driving Jag and Stealing Groceries

DateFriday, December 30, 2016 at 10:44AM

They were driving a Jag and trying to steal over 250 dollars in groceries.  Wilkesboro Police were called to Lowes Foods regarding a shoplifting.  Store staff reported that a white adult male and a white juvenile male pushed a shopping cart full of groceries out the door of the store.  Management followed the two outside to a light blue Jaguar and confronted them concerning the stolen food.  The two ignored the manager, got in the Jag, and left without the groceries.  The manager obtained a license tag number that Wilkesboro Police traced to an address in Banner Elk.  Charges are pending further investigation.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.