Driving Jag and Stealing Groceries
They were driving a Jag and trying to steal over 250 dollars in groceries. Wilkesboro Police were called to Lowes Foods regarding a shoplifting. Store staff reported that a white adult male and a white juvenile male pushed a shopping cart full of groceries out the door of the store. Management followed the two outside to a light blue Jaguar and confronted them concerning the stolen food. The two ignored the manager, got in the Jag, and left without the groceries. The manager obtained a license tag number that Wilkesboro Police traced to an address in Banner Elk. Charges are pending further investigation.
