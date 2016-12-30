NC Residents, Disaster, and FEMA
In North Carolina this year, we have had a hurricane with devastating flooding in the eastern half of the state with drought and wildfires in the western part of our state. FEMA said to North Carolinians this week: If you feel confused about the next step in your recovery, like finding housing or understanding what documents you may need to have on hand, FEMA says call us at 800-621-3362. If you disagree with a decision made by FEMA, or need help making a recovery plan from a natural disaster, FEMA says call them. If you know people who seem stuck, tell them to call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Voluntary organizations in your community may help you in a number of ways including finding housing. Referrals for unmet needs are available by calling the United Way at 211.
Reader Comments