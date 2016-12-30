Subscribe to our Content

Samaritan's Kitchen Update

Samaritan's Kitchen of Wilkes is an organization that has as its mission to "Feed the hungry in Wilkes County."  Operations Manager Dick Johnston says that in the past nine months they have almost doubled the number of families being served by Samaritan's Kitchen.  They distributed over 50,000 pound of food each month.  Johnston thanks the financial contributors and volunteers for helping to continue the School Backpack Program for children and to feed the hungry locally.  He also asks that you remember Samaritan's Kitchen of Wilkes with your end of year giving.

