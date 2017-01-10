Gov Urging Citizens to Continue with Caution
Governor Roy Cooper again urged North Carolinians to exercise caution on the roads as dangerous travel conditions persist. While snowfall accumulations were not as high as originally forecasted, ice accumulations made for more hazardous travel. Since Friday, more than 2,500 state transportation employees and contractors used roughly 1,600 vehicles to apply salt or a sand/salt mix to interstates and primary routes. Crews worked throughout the weekend on snow removal and de-icing operations to treat much of North Carolina’s 78,000 miles of state-maintained roads.
