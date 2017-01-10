Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Chainsaw Taken | Main | Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center and Sanctity of Life Month »
Tuesday
Jan102017

Red Cross:  Emergency

DateTuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:08AM

Severe winter weather has compounded the winter blood shortage at the Red Cross. There is currently an emergency need for blood and platelet donors of all types. Once the roads are clear, eligible donors should consider making an appointment to donate. In Wilkes this month there are 4 Red Cross Blood Drives planned.  East Wilkes Middle School on January 12 from 2:30 til 7; Bethel Baptist Church in Hays on January 21 from 9:30 til 2; Sweet Frog of Wilkesboro on the 25th from 2:30 til 7; and Temple Hill United Methodist Church on Somers Road on the 26th from 3 til 7:30.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.