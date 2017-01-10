Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Jan102017

Teenagers Take Detergent

DateTuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:09AM

Two teen boys said a man offered them 60 dollars to steal over 200 dollars in  clothes detergent pods.  Wilkesboro Police were called after the two teenagers were stopped by Walmart store staff.  The two boys had put 13 containers of Tide Pods inside a big trash can in the store and were hanging around the back door.  When asked why they were stealing the detergent, the two said a man offered them 60 dollars to bring the pods outside.  Police have the name of the man who allegedly offered the teens money to shoplift.  The teenagers are facing shoplifting charges and were banned from the store. 

