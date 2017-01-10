Teenagers Take Detergent
Two teen boys said a man offered them 60 dollars to steal over 200 dollars in clothes detergent pods. Wilkesboro Police were called after the two teenagers were stopped by Walmart store staff. The two boys had put 13 containers of Tide Pods inside a big trash can in the store and were hanging around the back door. When asked why they were stealing the detergent, the two said a man offered them 60 dollars to bring the pods outside. Police have the name of the man who allegedly offered the teens money to shoplift. The teenagers are facing shoplifting charges and were banned from the store.
