Children in Foster Care Rises in NC and in Wilkes
Foster care and adoption are in a state of crisis,” said Brian Maness, President and CEO of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, the state’s largest private provider of foster care and adoption services. In North Carolina, the number of children in foster care increased every month in 2016 compared to the corresponding month in 2015, with over 2,400 children eligible for adoption. The number of children in Foster Care locally has also been on the rise. Wilkes County currently has 214 children in Foster Care compared to 195 last year at this time. For information on becoming a Foster Parent locally, call the Wilkes Dept of Social Services.
