Wednesday
Jan112017

Flu Related Deaths in NC on the Rise

DateWednesday, January 11, 2017 at 9:38AM

Influenza activity and flu-related deaths are rising in North Carolina as the peak of the 2016-17 flu season nears. Three influenza-associated deaths were reported during the week ending Dec. 31. The total number of influenza-associated deaths reported this season is seven. Influenza is now widespread throughout most of North Carolina. State health officials say even though vaccination early in the season is recommended, it is never too late to get vaccinated. This serves as a reminder that flu can be a serious illness, especially for adults over age 65, children under five, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.  For information on flu and getting vaccinated call the Wilkes Health Dept. 

