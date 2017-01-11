Merlefest Adds More to Line-Up
MerleFest, slated for April 27-30, 2017, has announced six more additions to the 2017 lineup. This year will be the 30th celebration of this homecoming of roots music artists and fans that draws over 75,000 participants every year to the campus of Wilkes Community College. MerleFest has already announced over 75 artists for 2017. The rest of the packed lineup for MerleFest 2017 will roll out over the next few months. Tickets for MerleFest 2017 are on sale now and may be purchased at MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857.
Reader Comments