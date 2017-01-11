Wilkes Man Dies from Weekend Car Wreck
There have been two deaths in North Carolina from the winter storm this past weekend and now possible three. One death was a car wreck in Montgomery County and one from the extreme cold and exposure in Surry County. There was also a one-vehicle wreck in Wilkes on Saturday evening in which the driver later died. Michael Whittington, age 51 of Purlear, was driving a Chevy pickup on Old 421 Saturday when his vehicle went off the road in a curve and overturned. Whittington died Sunday at Baptist Medical from head injuries suffered in that wreck.
