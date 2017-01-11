Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Jan112017

Wilkes Man Dies from Weekend Car Wreck

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 9:40AM

There have been two deaths in North Carolina from the winter storm this past weekend and now possible three.  One death was a car wreck in Montgomery County and one from the extreme cold and exposure in Surry County.  There was also a one-vehicle wreck in Wilkes on Saturday evening in which the driver later died.  Michael Whittington, age 51 of Purlear, was driving a Chevy pickup on Old 421 Saturday when his vehicle went off the road in a curve and overturned.  Whittington died Sunday at Baptist Medical from head injuries suffered in that wreck.  

