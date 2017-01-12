Baptist Medical Says Cancer Death Rates Decreasing
In a news release yesterday, Wake Forest Baptist Medical says cancer deaths are decreasing. Death rates from cancer, the second-largest killer in the United States, have dropped 25 percent since 1991, according to a new American Cancer Society (ACS) report. The improvement in cancer survivorship translates to approximately 2.1 million fewer cancer deaths than might have been expected if death rates had remained at their 1991 level.
