Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Guns and Coins Taken | Main | Someone Used Her Debit Card »
Thursday
Jan122017

Emergency Need for Blood

DateThursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:56AM

The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 37,000 fewer donations were given in November and December than expected, including nearly 950 here in the Carolinas Blood Services Region. Donations are critically needed now so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.  In Wilkes this month there are 4 Red Cross Blood Drives planned with the first one today at East Wilkes Middle School on January 12 from 2:30 til 7.  Also this month, Blood Drives are at:  Bethel Baptist Church in Hays on January 21 from 9:30 til 2; Sweet Frog of Wilkesboro on the 25th from 2:30 til 7; and Temple Hill United Methodist Church on Somers Road on the 26th from 3 til 7:30.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.