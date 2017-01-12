Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Emergency Need for Blood »
Thursday
Jan122017

Guns and Coins Taken

DateThursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:57AM

Nearly 5000 dollars in firearms were stolen from a house in Traphill.  The victim said he was only gone for a short time to go to the store.  When he returned, he saw that his unlocked house had been entered.  Several long guns and handguns were taken including Rossi, Springfield, Remington, and Ruger.  Stolen guns were valued at $4700.  Also 3 bags of silver coins and Susan B Anthony dollars were taken.  Bags of coins were valued at $700 dollars.  A neighbor reported seeing a yellow car in the victim's driveway at the time of the theft.  The Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglary.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.