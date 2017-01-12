Guns and Coins Taken
Nearly 5000 dollars in firearms were stolen from a house in Traphill. The victim said he was only gone for a short time to go to the store. When he returned, he saw that his unlocked house had been entered. Several long guns and handguns were taken including Rossi, Springfield, Remington, and Ruger. Stolen guns were valued at $4700. Also 3 bags of silver coins and Susan B Anthony dollars were taken. Bags of coins were valued at $700 dollars. A neighbor reported seeing a yellow car in the victim's driveway at the time of the theft. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglary.
