Thursday
Jan122017

Healthy Resolutions

DateThursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:55AM

New Year’s resolutions geared toward weight loss or healthy living often fall by the wayside before January runs out because they are overwhelming or unachievable. But when approached in small steps, they can result in success--says William Satterwhite, M.D., J.D., chief health and wellness officer at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Fresh, unprocessed foods are healthier than food that comes in a box, bag, individual wrapper or drive-thru window, Satterwhite added, as they can contribute to weight loss, decrease inflammation, reduce cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure. Other tips include:  Get at least seven hours of sleep every night , Take a 30- to 40-minute walk three times a week, and Avoid sugary soft drinks--rather drink at least six glasses of water a day.

