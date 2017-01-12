Parents and 8th Graders Invited to Wilkes Early College Event
Parents of eighth grade students in Wilkes County are invited to attend the Wilkes Early College High School Information and Application Night on January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the John A. Walker Community Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College. Eighth graders from public, private, and home schools are welcome to attend with their parents to ask questions, learn about the benefits of WECHS, how to earn a tuition-free associate degree, and explore the options students have to earn college credit while in high school. Applications for incoming WECHS freshman will be available at the event, on the WECHS website, and at each of the Wilkes County middle schools’ guidance offices. The deadline to submit applications for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year is February 10. If the area experiences inclement weather on January 26, the 8th Grade/Early College event will be postponed until January 31 at 6:30 p.m.
