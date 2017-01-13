County Commissioners and Area Boards
At the first County Commissioners' meeting of the year, each Commissioner was given appointments to local boards and organizations. Chairman Greg Minton is the Region D Development Corporation County Personnel Liaison and on the High Country Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC). GARY D. BLEVINS is on the High Country Council of Governments, Airport Board, Board of Equalization & Review, Ordinance Committee, and Vaya Health County Commissioner Advisory Board. KEITH ELMORE represents the Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission, is the Wilkes Community College – Liaison, is with Wilkes Senior Resources, and Workforce Development Consortium. DAVID GAMBILL is with the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC), Fire Commission/Emergency Management, and Local Emergency Planning Committee, Animal Control Committee, Board of Health, and Wilkes Transportation Authority (WTA). Former Chairman EDDIE SETTLE is the Board of Education – Liaison, is on the Child Fatality Team, Economic Development Commission, and Wilkes County Library Board
