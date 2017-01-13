Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jan132017

Expanding No But Bypass Yes

DateFriday, January 13, 2017 at 9:49AM

One improving transportation idea was kicked out and another was added for the Wilkes area.  The widening N.C. 268 from Airport Road to Elkin was taken out and building a bypass highway from the N.C. 18/N.C. 268 intersection in North Wilkesboro to U.S. 421 in Wilkesboro was added.  The new bypass idea was added to a draft of a statewide 10-year plan of major transportation projects.  This same N.C. DOT’s 10-year draft for 2018-2027 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) also moves up the schedule for improving Oakwoods Road from U.S. 421 to Main Street Wilkesboro and improving N.C. 115 from U.S. 421 to Second Street, North Wilkesboro. The DOT will consider public comments on the draft plan this spring.  The plan must then be approved by the State Board of Transportation. 

