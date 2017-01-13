Foxx Speaks on Budget Resolution and Healthcare
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, issued the following statement after the Senate passed the FY 2017 budget resolution, including legislative tools aimed at providing relief from the president’s failed health care law: "This vote marks the next step in an important process to repeal Obamacare and provide a stable transition to a patient-centered health care system," said Foxx. The Congresswoman also added that: Relief is on the way for families currently facing fewer choices and higher costs and for small businesses burdened by misguided mandates. Foxx said that she looks forward to moving this process forward in the House to deliver the high-quality, affordable health care Americans desperately need.
