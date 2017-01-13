Gov Cooper Adding to Cabinet
Governor Roy Cooper continued appointing to his staff this week. Jenni Owen will leave her post in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University to join Cooper’s office as Policy Director. Tuesday Cooper named two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, longtime aides Stephen Bryant and Julia White. Both previously worked at the NC Department of Justice. Also this week, the Governor’s press office added campaign spokesmen Ford Porter and Jamal Little, and DOJ staff member Samantha Cole.
Reader Comments