Friday
Jan132017

Gov Cooper Adding to Cabinet

Friday, January 13, 2017

Governor Roy Cooper continued appointing to his staff this week. Jenni Owen will leave her post in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University to join Cooper's office as Policy Director. Tuesday Cooper named two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, longtime aides Stephen Bryant and Julia White. Both previously worked at the NC Department of Justice. Also this week, the Governor's press office added campaign spokesmen Ford Porter and Jamal Little, and DOJ staff member Samantha Cole.

