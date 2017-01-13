Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Jan132017

Scholarship Winners Announced

DateFriday, January 13, 2017 at 9:47AM

Wilkes Community College congratulates Jacob E. Johnson and Kayla Colglazier, the 2016-2017 recipients of the Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship. Colglazier, lives in Hays and graduated from North Wilkes High School. She is pursuing an Associate of Science degree and plans to transfer to Western Carolina University and major in biology. Johnson, a native of North Wilkesboro, graduated from Wilkes Central High School. Now a first-year general education student at WCC, Johnson plans to transfer to Appalachian State University to earn a bachelor’s in music education. The Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship was established in 1993 and to date the scholarship has helped 86 students with a total of $35,600 awarded. Funds for the scholarship are raised through the annual Chris Austin Songwriting Contest held at MerleFest. 

