Child Safety Threatened
On Social Media, several were following and concerned for the safety of a child last week as someone was being chased by local law enforcement. A domestic dispute on the Austin Traphill Road led to a man taking his 6-month old and then trying to elude Wilkes Sheriff's Deputies and Elkin Police. The report on social media was that the man threatened to wreck the car with the child inside. However, the Wilkes man was stopped by Elkin Police and charged with domestic assault. The child was safely returned to the mother.
