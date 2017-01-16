Give Blood--Emergency Need
Severe winter weather has compounded the winter blood shortage at the Red Cross. There is currently an emergency need for blood and platelet donors of all types. Eligible donors should consider making an appointment to donate. In Wilkes this month there are Red Cross Blood Drives planned. Bethel Baptist Church in Hays on January 21 from 9:30 til 2; Sweet Frog of Wilkesboro on the 25th from 2:30 til 7; and Temple Hill United Methodist Church on Somers Road on the 26th from 3 til 7:30.
