Monday
Jan162017

Give Blood--Emergency Need

DateMonday, January 16, 2017 at 9:55AM

Severe winter weather has compounded the winter blood shortage at the Red Cross. There is currently an emergency need for blood and platelet donors of all types.  Eligible donors should consider making an appointment to donate. In Wilkes this month there are  Red Cross Blood Drives planned. Bethel Baptist Church in Hays on January 21 from 9:30 til 2; Sweet Frog of Wilkesboro on the 25th from 2:30 til 7; and Temple Hill United Methodist Church on Somers Road on the 26th from 3 til 7:30.

