Monday
Jan162017

Gone for an Hour and Gone Property

DateMonday, January 16, 2017 at 9:58AM

She was only gone for an hour but that was long enough for someone to steal her car and medication.  The North Wilkesboro resident told Sheriff's Investigators that she went to the store with a friend.  They were gone about an hour.  When she returned, she found the front door to her house open.  Also, some prescription medication was gone, some cash was taken, and her white Ford Fusion car were gone. Stolen property is valued over 12,000 dollars.  There are suspects in this theft and charges are pending.

