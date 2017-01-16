NC Dept of Health Encourages Healthy Choices
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages adding healthy and smart lifestyle choices to New Year’s resolutions for the coming year. Eat Smart Move More NC encourages North Carolinians to make healthier food choices and to increase physical activity. Individuals can strengthen their immune system and reduce the likelihood of weight gain by learning how to read nutrition labels, creating smaller servings of food, and setting aside time each day to exercise. For information, visit: www.myeatsmartmovemore.com.
Reader Comments